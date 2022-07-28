Email City Guide
New horse statue revealed at Texas Oncology Center

Local artist Nell Nations painted the statue.
Local artist Nell Nations painted the statue.
By Alex Carrion
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Oncology Center unveiled a new art installation at the Wichita Falls cancer center Thursday morning.

Local artist Nell Nations painted the statue. She is also the chief radiation therapist for the Texas Oncology Center and has been at the Wichita Falls location since 2017.

Nations is also a cancer survivor herself. She was diagnosed with stage 2 colon cancer in September of 2020 and thankfully has been living without evidence of the disease since completing chemotherapy.

