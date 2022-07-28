Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Police: 21-year-old facing charges after shooting, killing pregnant woman

Devin Minor, 21, appears in court, charged with murder and fetal homicide.
Devin Minor, 21, appears in court, charged with murder and fetal homicide.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman, Dustin Vogt and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Kentucky man is facing murder charges after a pregnant woman was shot and killed Sunday night.

Calls came in around 9 p.m. to respond to a location in Louisville for a report of a shooting, according to officials with the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Once there, officers found 20-year-old Darriona Jones shot. She was taken to a hospital where she later died, WAVE reported.

Officials confirmed on Monday that Jones was pregnant.

Police arrested 21-year-old Devin Minor and charged him with murder, fetal homicide and intimidating a participant in the legal process.

Minor appeared in court Tuesday where a judge placed his bond at $1 million full cash. His next court date is scheduled on Aug. 3.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Staley III.
Staley defense team cites elevator issues in new change of venue request
Ozuna won the 1969 Texas Gold Glove title.
Remembering boxing legend Pat Ozuna
The fire is reportedly near Prairie Flower and Macon Boddy roads.
Firefighters battling wildfire in Clay County
21-year-old Ashley Esselborn.
Zachary Wood murder suspect’s bond lowered
Firefighters battling wildfire near SH 258, FM 368
1 home lost, wildfire near Holliday 95% contained

Latest News

B Cocoa Artisan Chocolate teaches students during camp
B Cocoa Artisan Chocolate teaches students during camp
President Joe Biden listens as he attends virtually an event in the South Court Auditorium on...
Biden calls deal with Manchin ‘godsend’ for US families
The event is bringing health and hope to kids right here in our community.
Support United Regional through Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day
The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.
Mega Millions jackpot now $1.1 billion, nation’s 3rd largest
LIVE: Biden discusses economy