Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Police: 2nd death discovered after St. Louis-area flooding

Abandoned cars are scattered by flooding across a shuttered Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall...
Abandoned cars are scattered by flooding across a shuttered Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters after heavy rain fell through the night and into the morning on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A second person has been found dead after record rains swamped the St. Louis region earlier this week, police said.

A man’s body was found Wednesday about a mile from his abandoned tractor-trailer truck, which appeared to have been submerged in floodwaters that hit the area, the Hazelwood Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Officers found no evidence of foul play on the man’s body, police said, and an autopsy was to be performed to determine his exact cause of death. His name has not been released.

Flash flooding spread across St. Louis with the Pacific Northwest bracing for hot weather. (CNN, KMOV, KPTV, ST LOUIS FIRE DEPARTMENT, CAL FIRE, VICTORRIA ADAM)

Another man was found dead Tuesday in St. Louis after his car was covered in more than 8 feet of water. The city’s medical examiner identified him Thursday as 60-year-old Kumsa Heyi, of St. Louis, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis said the rain that began early Tuesday was the most prolific in the St. Louis metropolitan area since records began in 1874. More than 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain were recorded in parts of St. Charles County, and up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) fell elsewhere in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

The area received about 25% of its normal yearly rainfall in about 12 hours, the weather service said, and the 7.68 inches (19.51 centimeters) that fell in just six hours surpassed the normal amount of rain for July and August combined.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Staley III.
Staley defense team cites elevator issues in new change of venue request
Ozuna won the 1969 Texas Gold Glove title.
Remembering boxing legend Pat Ozuna
The fire is reportedly near Prairie Flower and Macon Boddy roads.
Firefighters battling wildfire in Clay County
21-year-old Ashley Esselborn.
Zachary Wood murder suspect’s bond lowered
Firefighters battling wildfire near SH 258, FM 368
1 home lost, wildfire near Holliday 95% contained

Latest News

B Cocoa Artisan Chocolate teaches students during camp
B Cocoa Artisan Chocolate teaches students during camp
President Joe Biden listens as he attends virtually an event in the South Court Auditorium on...
Biden calls deal with Manchin ‘godsend’ for US families
The event is bringing health and hope to kids right here in our community.
Support United Regional through Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day
The Mega Millions jackpot has ballooned over the past months.
Mega Millions jackpot now $1.1 billion, nation’s 3rd largest
LIVE: Biden discusses economy