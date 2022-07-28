Storm chances return Thursday afternoon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 104 with mostly sunny skies. We will have a 30% chance of showers and isolated storms. Thursday night, we will have a low of 79 with mostly clear skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 97 with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 30% chance of showers and storms. Friday night, we will have a low of 73 with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 95 with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 20% chance of showers and storms. Saturday night, we will have a low of 76 with isolated storms.

Sunday, we will have a high of 104 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 78 with clear skies. Monday, we will have a high of 104 with partly cloudy skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 79 with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 103 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 80 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 104 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 80 with partly cloudy skies.

