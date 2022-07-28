Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom
Advertisement

Storm chances return Thursday afternoon

By Garrett James
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we will have a high of 104 with mostly sunny skies. We will have a 30% chance of showers and isolated storms. Thursday night, we will have a low of 79 with mostly clear skies.

Friday, we will have a high of 97 with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 30% chance of showers and storms. Friday night, we will have a low of 73 with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 95 with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 20% chance of showers and storms. Saturday night, we will have a low of 76 with isolated storms.

Sunday, we will have a high of 104 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 78 with clear skies. Monday, we will have a high of 104 with partly cloudy skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 79 with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday, we will have a high of 103 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 80 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 104 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 80 with partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Staley III.
Staley defense team cites elevator issues in new change of venue request
The fire is reportedly near Prairie Flower and Macon Body roads.
Firefighters battling wildfire in Clay County
Ozuna won the 1969 Texas Gold Glove title.
Remembering boxing legend Pat Ozuna
21-year-old Ashley Esselborn.
Zachary Wood murder suspect’s bond lowered
Firefighters battling wildfire near SH 258, FM 368
1 home lost, wildfire near Holliday 95% contained

Latest News

Small Heat Relief
A Little Relief
Small Heat Relief
Small Heat Relief
weather
Storm chances return Thursday afternoon
Rain chances return Thursday