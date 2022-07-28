Support United Regional through Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dairy Queen is is partnering with the Children’s Miracle Network for it’s Miracle Treat Day that’s happening all day Thursday.

When you buy a blizzard at participating DQ locations, $1 or more will be donated back to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

The event is bringing health and hope to kids right here in our community.

