Support United Regional through Dairy Queen Miracle Treat Day

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dairy Queen is is partnering with the Children’s Miracle Network for it’s Miracle Treat Day that’s happening all day Thursday.

When you buy a blizzard at participating DQ locations, $1 or more will be donated back to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

The event is bringing health and hope to kids right here in our community.

