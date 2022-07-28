Email City Guide
WFFD responds to fire at Alsco Linens

Officials determined bio-hazardous laundry baskets ignited the fire.
Officials determined bio-hazardous laundry baskets ignited the fire.
By Cassidy Diamond
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Alsco Linens early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were sent to the building around 2:25 a.m. An employee was unable to find the source of the fire, but firefighters reportedly found it in a laundry storage area where bags of bio-hazard laundry were stored overhead.

WFFD officials said the fire was ignited by a chemical reaction from rags in the laundry basket that was covered in grease and oil. Officials have declared the fire was unintentional. The sprinkler system reportedly contained the fire, but did not put it out.

Firefighters extinguished the fire after about 45 minutes, according to WFFD officials.

There were no injuries reported on the scene. The Alsco Linens building did not sustain any obvious fire damage, but a large amount of the linens in the basket and bags were damaged.

