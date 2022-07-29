Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Chick-fil-A location in North Carolina sought volunteers to work for food

A Chick-fil-A is seen in this file photo. One Chick-fil-A location generated controversy with...
A Chick-fil-A is seen in this file photo. One Chick-fil-A location generated controversy with its volunteer proposal.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Chick-fil-A in North Carolina was looking for so-called ‘volunteer’ workers who would be paid with chicken sandwiches and fries instead of actual wages.

The store in Hendersonville posted the position on social media Tuesday, calling it “‘volunteer-based opportunity” where drive-through workers would be paid with five entrees a shift instead of money.

The move generated some backlash.

Chick-fil-A ended up taking the post down.

Store manager said the offer was meant for people who “think it’s a good fit for them” and was different from full- or part-time employment.

But a Chick-fil-a spokesperson in Atlanta told the Washington Post Thursday that the Hendersonville store had “decided to end this program.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, Shanteari Weems shot her husband James Weems Jr. after she...
Wife shoots husband after allegations he molested kids at the daycare she owns, police say
Sandy Camp in an undated photo.
Former WFISD principal announces school board candidacy
Officials determined bio-hazardous laundry baskets ignited the fire.
WFFD responds to fire at Alsco Linens
Alisha Hagler.
Downtown WF Development names new program director
A 7-year-old boy reported missing in Texas Thursday was found dead in a washing machine.
7-year-old reported missing in Texas found dead inside washing machine

Latest News

.
La Michoacana closes its doors
New horse statue revealed at Texas Oncology Center
New horse statue revealed at Texas Oncology Center
WFPD officers raise money for Special Olympics Texas
WFPD officers raise money for Special Olympics Texas
Valentino is looking for his forever home
Valentino is looking for his forever home
The doctor was convicted on 12 criminal counts — one count of predatory sexual assault, one of...
Neurologist guilty on 12 counts of sexually abusing patients