Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Drawing nears for $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot

FILE - In this Wednesday, July 27, 2022 file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets are shown at...
FILE - In this Wednesday, July 27, 2022 file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets are shown at a lottery retailer in Surfside, Fla. A giant Mega Millions lottery jackpot ballooned to over $1 billion after no one matched all six numbers and won the top prize.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A $1.1 billion lottery prize will be on the line as numbers are drawn for the Mega Millions game.

The giant jackpot is the nation’s third-largest prize and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game’s six numbers.

Before rushing out to spend $2 on a ticket ahead of Friday night’s drawing, keep in mind that the odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are a staggering 1 in 302.5 million.

The $1.1 billion prize is for players who get their winnings through an annuity, paid annually over 29 years. Nearly all winners take the cash option, which for Friday’s drawing is an estimated $648.2 million.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Staley III.
Staley defense team cites elevator issues in new change of venue request
Ozuna won the 1969 Texas Gold Glove title.
Remembering boxing legend Pat Ozuna
The fire is 90% contained.
Forest service estimates Long Creek Fire 90% contained
21-year-old Ashley Esselborn.
Zachary Wood murder suspect’s bond lowered
According to court documents, Shanteari Weems shot her husband James Weems Jr. after she...
Wife shoots husband after allegations he molested kids at the daycare she owns, police say

Latest News

President Joe Biden downplays fears of recession incoming in U.S.
Biden downplays fears of recession incoming for U.S.
FILE PHOTO - Schumer and Manchin met one more time, 10 days ago, in a basement room at the...
Basement talk, virtual handshake led to Manchin-Schumer deal
Walter Glenn Primrose and wife Gwynn Morrison are indicted on multiple charges, including...
Grand jury indicts Hawaiian couple accused of stealing dead babies’ identities, spying for Russia
Officers say, 40-year-old Stephanie Williams, was arrested on Tuesday evening on first-degree...
AZ woman arrested for setting man on fire, causing apartment blaze, police say