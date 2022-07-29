Electra ISD to implement guardian program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Electra ISD announced Monday they will be implementing a guardian program similar to other districts across the state, including right down the road in Harrold.

Superintendent Ted West said certain staff members will be armed in case of an active threat to the school. The school defenders will remain anonymous and carry concealed.

They will also have access to secure gun safes for situations where they’re not able to carry their firearm.

All staff members who have been selected for training will also have to have their concealed handgun license and pass a “battery of psychological exams” to be part of the program.

The district will also be hiring a mobile security guard who will use a golf cart to patrol the exterior of the campuses throughout the day, according to the school district’s news release.

