Former Wichita Co. jail employee indicted for official oppression

Ian Hugh McMurtrie in a photo from November of 2020.
Ian Hugh McMurtrie in a photo from November of 2020.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A former Wichita County Jail employee was indicted on Thursday, July 31, 2022 on an official oppression charge for allegedly mistreating an inmate.

Ian Hugh McMurtrie is suspected of using excessive force on an inmate in March of 2020 by hitting him in the back with his elbows, putting his fingers in his nose and “fish hooking” him, and pressing his face into the ground, according to court documents.

McMurtrie was previously charged with violating the civil rights of a person in custody in November of 2020. Criminal Chief Dobie Kosub said this charge will be replaced by the newer charge of official oppression.

An arraignment hearing for McMurtrie is scheduled for Aug. 5.

