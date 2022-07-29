Email City Guide
Grisel announces run for WFISD school board place 1

Susan Price Grisel.
Susan Price Grisel.(Photo Credit: Susan Price Grisel)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Susan Price Grisel has announced her intentions to run for the Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees Place 1 seat in the fall 2022 election.

In her announcement, Grisel listed the following priorities:

  • Every child in WFISD deserves the best education possible to prepare them academically and socially for the future
  • Our teachers deserve to be supported and appreciated
  • Our taxpayers deserve wise and transparent use of their tax dollars

“Brighter days are ahead for WFISD,” Grisel said in a Facebook post. “Let’s learn from our past and look to the future!”

Grisel’s campaign comes after incumbent place 1 board member Bob Payton announced he would not be seeking re-election this fall.

Other campaign announcements come from Sandy Camp, who will be running for the at large seat, and Jim Johnson, who will be running for the place 5 seat.

