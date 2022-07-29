Grisel announces run for WFISD school board place 1

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Susan Price Grisel has announced her intentions to run for the Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees Place 1 seat in the fall 2022 election.

In her announcement, Grisel listed the following priorities:

Every child in WFISD deserves the best education possible to prepare them academically and socially for the future

Our teachers deserve to be supported and appreciated

Our taxpayers deserve wise and transparent use of their tax dollars

“Brighter days are ahead for WFISD,” Grisel said in a Facebook post. “Let’s learn from our past and look to the future!”

Grisel’s campaign comes after incumbent place 1 board member Bob Payton announced he would not be seeking re-election this fall.

Other campaign announcements come from Sandy Camp, who will be running for the at large seat, and Jim Johnson, who will be running for the place 5 seat.

