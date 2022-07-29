Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Hershey won’t meet Halloween candy demand, company says

Hershey said it won't be able to meet Halloween demand this year.
Hershey said it won't be able to meet Halloween demand this year.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trick or treat? If it’s a Hershey’s treat, Halloween might get really scary.

The candy company said it won’t be able to make enough candy to fully meet holiday demand this year.

They say the problem is that people started buying more sweets during the pandemic and it hasn’t slowed down, not to mention the ongoing supply-chain issues that got worse because of the war in Ukraine.

Hershey’s CEO said they can either keep stores stocked with regular sweets or ramp up holiday production, and regular sweets won out.

As for next year, Hershey is adding more manufacturing lines hoping for a comeback by next Halloween.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, Shanteari Weems shot her husband James Weems Jr. after she...
Wife shoots husband after allegations he molested kids at the daycare she owns, police say
Sandy Camp in an undated photo.
Former WFISD principal announces school board candidacy
Officials determined bio-hazardous laundry baskets ignited the fire.
WFFD responds to fire at Alsco Linens
Alisha Hagler.
Downtown WF Development names new program director
A 7-year-old boy reported missing in Texas Thursday was found dead in a washing machine.
7-year-old reported missing in Texas found dead inside washing machine

Latest News

New horse statue revealed at Texas Oncology Center
New horse statue revealed at Texas Oncology Center
.
La Michoacana closes its doors
Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Appalachian floods kill at least 16 as rescue teams deploy
“It’s going to be a big loss for everybody."
La Michoacana Meat Market to close its doors
Will Smith said he's been doing some thinking over the past few months.
Will Smith posts an apology video for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars