Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

July WFPD Junior Police Academy students graduate

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 22 teens got a taste of what it takes to be a Wichita Falls police officer this week.

The junior police academy kicked off Monday and over the last five days, they got a chance to experience what officers do everyday first hand. This included everything from traffic stops, to building searches and even how divers search to find objects under water.

They also met with members of the special operations unit, 911 operators and crime scene investigators. Cristopher Santos, a graduate, shared his favorite lesson.

“The battering rams, how they enter and exit houses and mostly some weapons that they use for just to harm them,” Santos said. “Never give up, no matter how hard the task is. You just keep going forward.”

Nearly 20 students also graduated from the junior police academy in June of 2022. WFPD said the academy will return next summer.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s going to be a big loss for everybody."
La Michoacana Meat Market to close its doors
A 7-year-old boy reported missing in Texas Thursday was found dead in a washing machine.
7-year-old reported missing in Texas found dead inside washing machine
According to court documents, Shanteari Weems shot her husband James Weems Jr. after she...
Wife shoots husband after allegations he molested kids at the daycare she owns, police say
Sandy Camp in an undated photo.
Former WFISD principal announces school board candidacy
Officials determined bio-hazardous laundry baskets ignited the fire.
WFFD responds to fire at Alsco Linens

Latest News

William Bell.
2nd Zachary Wood murder suspect gets lower bond
“We need to start valuing our educators as the professionals that we are."
School districts facing teaching shortage
The event will be first come-first serve and anyone is welcome.
Mercy Church to give away free school supplies
Emily’s Legacy Rescue has a $100 adoption fee for cats.
George is looking for his forever home