July WFPD Junior Police Academy students graduate

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 22 teens got a taste of what it takes to be a Wichita Falls police officer this week.

The junior police academy kicked off Monday and over the last five days, they got a chance to experience what officers do everyday first hand. This included everything from traffic stops, to building searches and even how divers search to find objects under water.

They also met with members of the special operations unit, 911 operators and crime scene investigators. Cristopher Santos, a graduate, shared his favorite lesson.

“The battering rams, how they enter and exit houses and mostly some weapons that they use for just to harm them,” Santos said. “Never give up, no matter how hard the task is. You just keep going forward.”

Nearly 20 students also graduated from the junior police academy in June of 2022. WFPD said the academy will return next summer.

