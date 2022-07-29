Email City Guide
Mercy Church to give away free school supplies

By Priscilla Meza
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Mercy Church is hosting a back-to-school event on Saturday where they will give away free school supplies.

Keith and Sharron Daugherty have decided to help the community now because of inflation and rise in gas prices.

“I don’t believe that people should have to make the difficult choice of ‘should I put gas in my car or should I have to buy groceries,’” Sharron said.

With back-to-school coming up, many families are finding finances tighter than ever, so Mercy Church is stepping up to help those who might be struggling.

“25,000 pounds of supplies, it’s between water, cliff bars, protein, just all sorts of things that we can bless the community with,” Keith said.

Keith and Sharron aren’t limiting themselves to just one category. They’ve partnered with a hairstylist to provide free haircuts and are giving away backpacks filled with school supplies. They’ve even partnered with the international ministry Convoy of Hope to help stockpile snacks for those in need.

“In June of 2020, we did a huge grocery giveaway and about two months ago when inflation started going up and gas was over $4 a gallon, I called them, said ‘hey listen are y’all doing groceries still,” Keith said.

They’ll be giving away these items on Saturday, July 30. Keith said the most important thing to come from this event is having a positive impact on anyone during these hard times.

“When everything started going up, we thought ‘man, I know a lot of people are hurting right now and how can we help.’ And to me, church should be a place that is helping the community that God forbid if the doors ever closed to the church and nobody knew that we closed, we haven’t done our job,” Keith said.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until all supplies are gone. It will be first come-first serve and anyone is welcome.

