More than 2,000 acres burn in four Comanche County wildfires

We’ve learned more information about a wildfire that caused evacuations in northern Comanche County near Lake Lawtonka Thursday night.
By Chase Scheuer
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - We’ve learned more information about a wildfire that caused evacuations in northern Comanche County near Lake Lawtonka Thursday night.

The fires broke out around 7 p.m. and according to Comanche County Emergency Management, fire departments were fighting four different fires at the same time.

The fires at Wolf Road and Highway 115 joined to become one large fire. But as of 12:30 a.m. Friday forward progress had been halted, as crews worked overnight to keep it contained. Emergency Management saying the fire burned approximately two thousand acres. As 115 personnel and 53 fire vehicles from 19 different departments including a task force from Caddo and Kiowa Counties, Comanche County Lawton Emergency Management, CCMH EMS and Western District helped.

An evacuation order for residents in the area was lifted after 11 p.m. Thursday. At this time, it’s not clear what caused that fire.

According to Comanche County Emergency Management, one of the others was in Sterling at 240th and Cline Road. That burned approximately 80 acres and needed about 30 personnel from four different departments, including a task force from Grady County, Eastern Barn, and Central High VFD.

There was also a fire at Baseline and Red Elk where approximately 30 acres was burned as three departments were called to contain that.

Emergency Management telling us more information will be released at a later time.

