Thunderstorm chances continue Friday & Saturday

By Garrett James
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Friday, we will have a high of 100 with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 40% chance of showers and storms. Friday night, we will have a low of 73 with partly cloudy skies. Saturday, we will have a high of 95 with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 30% chance of showers and storms. Saturday night, we will have a low of 76 with isolated storms.

Sunday, we will have a high of 103 with partly cloudy skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 78 with clear skies. Monday, we will have a high of 104 with partly cloudy skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 79 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 103 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 80 with partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday, we will have a high of 104 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 80 with partly cloudy skies.

