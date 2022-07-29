Email City Guide
Valentino is looking for his forever home

By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Meet Valentino, a sweet pup who’s hoping to find a home.

Paige Morgan says Valentino is the “best boy” at Wichita Falls Animal Services Center since arriving at the shelter two months ago, and we can see why. He was extremely well-behaved during his time at the station while also making sure to give out affection, rubbing up against producers’ legs like a cat.

Valentino has been friendly with other dogs and kids while at meet-and-greets, but is hoping to be the only animal in his forever home.

If you’re interested in adopting this sweet furball -- and meteorologist Garrett James certainly is -- you can call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824. Animal Services can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The adoption fee is normally $40, and it covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping and a city license.

