WFPD officers raise money for Special Olympics Texas

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls police officers exchanged their handcuffs for serving aprons Thursday evening at the annual Tip a Cop event.

Not only did it take place at the Texas Roadhouse on Lawrence Road, but it also happened across the Lone Star State. This is a neat event because 100% of the donations they bring in go toward Special Olympics Texas.

“It’s just great to get out here as public servants and to show this kind of support for our special athletes, and then get to do that with them as well and it encourages them so it feels great,” WFPD PIO Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

They sure are making an impact. Since 2008, Tip a Cop has raised more than $1 million.

