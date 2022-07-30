Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping 13-year-old girl, DA says

Dedrick Bell, 37, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl,...
Dedrick Bell, 37, has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl, according to the district attorney's office.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - A Tennessee man has been sentenced to three decades in prison for abusing a young girl for several years.

According to the Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. 37-year-old Dedrick Bell pled guilty to a felony charge for the rape of a child.

WMC reports Bell was arrested in July 2021 when a 13-year-old girl told her mother that he had been sexually assaulting her since she was 10 years old.

Authorities said Bell admitted to the girl’s mother that he had been abusing the girl in various locations when she confronted him. The 37-year-old reportedly told her the incidents happened around the house, in the backyard and sometimes in a car when she wasn’t home.

According to the district attorney’s office, Bell told authorities the assaults had been happening for the last three to four years.

Officials with the state said Bell has a court date scheduled for Sept. 9.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s going to be a big loss for everybody."
La Michoacana Meat Market to close its doors
A 7-year-old boy reported missing in Texas Thursday was found dead in a washing machine.
7-year-old reported missing in Texas found dead inside washing machine
Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. is being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.
Man shows no remorse for fatally shooting registered sex offender, deputies say
After speaking with witnesses, officers detained the driver of the vehicle, Bryan Hernandez.
Crime of the week: Driver charged with manslaughter after wreck
Ian Hugh McMurtrie in a photo from November of 2020.
Former Wichita Co. jail employee indicted for official oppression

Latest News

Crews have begun to gain containment on the Oak Fire that has forced more than 6,000 people to...
Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions
FILE - In this 2013 photo, Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval talks about his experiences in...
Navajo Code Talker Samuel Sandoval dies; 3 left from group
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden tests positive for COVID-19 in ‘rebound’ case, returns to isolation
FILE - A Mega Millions play-slip for players preferring to choose their numbers is among the...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.337B Mega Millions jackpot
FILE PHOTO - The damage assessments were set to conclude Friday, but were cut short due to new...
Kentucky governor: Death toll from flooding rises to 25