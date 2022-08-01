Email City Guide
26 graduates earn GEDs at Region 9 ceremony

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 26 graduates walked the stage Saturday at the Region 9 Education Center to receive their GEDs.

Clay County Judge Mike Campbell was there as the guest speaker. The students will use this day as a stepping stone to pursue either college or start careers in certain fields.

There was a lot of thankfulness going around at the ceremony and some inspiring stories as well.

“I am very excited cause as a child growing up my mom had a car wreck, dropped out of high school,” graduate Bradley Wilkins said. “Something that been a weight on my heart for a long time. Education is always first and foremost in life, you know, that we can lead our children to get an education.”

This was the largest number of graduates Region 9 has had for this ceremony.

