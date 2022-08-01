Downtown YMCA offers additional housing for Hotter’N Hell

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The nation’s largest single-day bike ride is less than one month away and the excitement level from the community is growing, but with thousands expected to travel to Wichita Falls, hotels have filled up quickly.

People looking for somewhere to stay will have many options to choose from outside of hotel rooms if they are not available.

One of those is the downtown YMCA, which opens up to house up to 250 riders. They describe it as one “hell” of a weekend.

“We call it YMCA indoor camping and it is exactly that,” Steve Hudman, Vice President of Operations at the YMCA, said.

The YMCA in downtown Wichita Falls is preparing for another year housing riders for Hotter’N Hell Hundred.

“When Hotter’N Hell comes in the last weekend here in August, we will be housing anywhere from 100 to 150 riders from all around the nation,” Hudman said.

They will provide the space but you will need to bring something to sleep on, blankets, your gear and anything else you will need for the event. After you register, it is first come-first serve when they open their doors.

“Once we open up the check-in, which will be at noon on that Friday, the 26th, it is kind of that first come-first serve,” Hudman said. “You will bring your stuff in, we will have designated areas that you can come in, save your spot, unload your equipment, your gear and it is yours, ready to go.”

You can bring your own food and water, but they will supply some as well.

“We will have water, we will have ice available, we will have drinks, we will provide a continental breakfast on Saturday morning and then whatever is leftover on Sunday as well,” Hudman said.

They will also have a storage facility for your bikes that is safe and secure.

“Our gym has a storage facility for their bikes,” Hudman said. “They will be able to check those in. We will tag those bikes as well, so when you check them in you will have to check them out as well before you go to the race.”

They know how big Hotter’N Hell gets and how stressful it can be to try and find some place to stay, and that is why they will continue to do this for as long as they can.

“We just wanted to try and find a place where we could impact the community in the Hotter’N Hell event because it is so large and hopefully take some of the stress off,” Hudman said.

Registration is open and it costs $60 for one night or $100 for both.

You can find more information on the YMCA housing by clicking here, and for the full list of extra housing options, click here.

