A few showers will be around Monday

By Garrett James
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 103 with partly cloudy skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 80 with partly cloudy skies. Tuesday, we will have a high of 104 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 81 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 105 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 81 with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 103 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 78 with partly cloudy skies. Friday, we will have a high of 102 with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 77 with mostly clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 101 with mostly sunny skies. However, clouds will start to increase Saturday night and we will have a low of 76. Sunday, we will have a high of 100 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 76 with partly cloudy skies.

