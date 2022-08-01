Fluffy to perform in Wichita Falls in October

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will perform in Wichita Falls on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at the Kay Yeager Coliseum.

Iglesias is one of the world’s most successful and popular stand-up comedians, performing sold out events around the world, according to the City of Wichita Falls. Last May, he made history performing in front of 55,000 people at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, becoming the fist comedian to perform at and sell out that stadium.

Tickets will go on sale at the Texoma Community Credit Union Box Office on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. They can also be found online once they go on sale by clicking here.

