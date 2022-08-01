Email City Guide
Health district construction begins, reduces parking

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Construction at the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District is set to close part of the parking lot on Aug. 1, 2022.

The parking lot directly in front of the building, the front entrance and the WIC entrance are all reportedly closed.

City officials said visitors should park in the east parking lot and use the east doors that are labeled “WIC/Immunizations.”

Construction is expected to be finished by mid-September.

