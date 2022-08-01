Mercy Church gives away free school supplies

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The free back-to-school supplies drive at Mercy Church in Wichita Falls happened on Saturday.

Over 25,000 pounds of supplies as food was handed out by volunteers, including 150 backpacks that were gone in the first hour. They were able to serve about 500 people and they actually ran out of school supplies within a few hours.

“There were people that, some people were in tears, just people unbelievable grateful and appreciative and to me and to our church it’s an honor to be able to serve our community like this,” Keith Daugherty, lead pastor at Mercy Church, said.

This is the second year Mercy Church partnered with Convoy of Hope for the event and just the first year groceries were served.

