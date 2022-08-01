NextGen TV Explainer Page FAQ

Frequently Asked Questions

1. WHAT IS NEXTGEN TV?

NEXTGEN TV is the latest digital television technology. With NEXTGEN TV, you can immerse yourself in stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast that’ll make you feel like you’re really there. You can feel the power of movie theater-quality sound that lets you hear every voice clearly and offers consistent volume across channels.

NEXTGEN TV, when combined with an internet connection, can merge broadcast TV with content from broadband sources such as live sports, events, news and more, in real time. With NEXTGEN TV, the TV you buy today is designed to be upgradable with the advancements of tomorrow.

Features of NEXTGEN TV include:

Brilliant Video

With NEXTGEN TV, you can immerse yourself in stunning video with brilliant color, sharper images and deeper contrast that’ll make you feel like you’re really there. NEXTGEN TV video capabilities include 4K, UHD (Ultra High Definition), and HDR (High Dynamic Range).

Enhanced Audio with the Dolby Experience

NEXTGEN TV provides consistent volume across channels while Dolby Voice + dialogue enhancement allows you to hear every voice clearly. Voice + is available to viewers the moment the NEXTGEN TV is set up. NEXTGEN TV uses the Dolby Sound Experience so you can hear TV like never before

Interactive & Personalized Content

NEXTGEN TV can be enhanced with internet content to get the most out of live sports, live news, live events and more, in real time. With NEXTGEN TV, local stations can personalize their news, sports, live events and shows with interactive features.

Upgradable for the Future

The NEXTGEN TV you buy today is designed to be upgradable with the advancements of tomorrow. TV manufacturers can update NEXTGEN TV sets connected to the internet to accommodate emerging NEXTGEN TV features that will be launched by broadcasters.

Robust Broadcast Signal

NEXTGEN TV broadcasts are even more robust than current over-the-air signals, so an indoor antenna will work fine for most viewers to receive a NEXTGEN TV signal.

2. WHY IS IT LAUNCHING NOW, AND WHY DOES IT MATTER?

NEXTGEN TV provides a better audio and video experience for viewers and bringing broadcast TV into a new age and is built off the recently developed ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard. Local broadcasters should be “on the air” with the new technology to reach most viewers in America by the end of 2022. Features available on NEXTGEN TV will vary by broadcaster and by television as commercial service becomes available in local markets.

3. WHERE CAN I GET NEXTGEN TV?

We’re keeping track of NEXTGEN TV local and national deployments at www.WatchNextGenTV.com. With our national map, you can see where NEXTGEN TV signals are rolling out and what stations are already on the air. More cities and more broadcasts in the new format are being added each month.

4. WHAT DO I NEED TO WATCH NEXTGEN TV?

Look for specific TV sets with the NEXTGEN TV logo and get ready to be dazzled by the brilliant picture, movie theater quality sound and enhanced content that will change the way you watch live sports, news, shows and more. Many new television sets from Hisense, LG Electronics, Samsung, and Sony already come equipped with NEXTGEN TV. More TV manufacturers are expected to offer this incredible new technology in the future. An antenna and internet connection will give you access to the full range of capabilities NEXTGEN TV. NEXTGEN TV technology also improves reception so that even an indoor receiving antenna will work fine for many viewers. Connect your NEXTGEN TV set to the internet to get the most out of the choices that NEXTGEN TV will bring into your living room. NEXTGEN TV capabilities will be enhanced over time.

5. DO I NEED AN ANTENNA?

Yes, you’ll need an antenna to receive free, local channels that are broadcasting NEXTGEN TV.

6. DO I NEED INTERNET ACCESS?

While you can receive NEXTGEN TV without being connected to the internet, most people who bring home a new NEXTGEN TV will connect to broadband internet so they can enjoy the rich assortment of shows that are streamed to viewers. If you’re connected to the internet, NEXTGEN TV will deliver an even better experience that will be enhanced over time.

DISCLAIMER: Features available on NEXTGEN TV will vary by device and by broadcaster as commercial service becomes available in markets.