WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 2018 Rider graduate Sgt. Courtney Caudill has received the Bronze Star Medal.

Sgt. Caudill did her training at Fort Sill in Lawton with patriot missiles. She’s been assigned to Osan AFB in South Korea, as well as Qatar AFB during the Afghanistan refugee evacuation.

She is currently assigned to Fort Hood, Texas.

