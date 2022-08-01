WFPD releases identity of overnight shooting victim

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released the identity of a man who was shot and killed early Monday morning.

Police say 34-year-old Cordera Sherrard Walker was found deceased in the parking lot of the Haystack Bar, located at 315 North Scott Street at 12:11 a.m.

Police say this is the 10th murder in Wichita Falls for the year 2022.

If you have any information about this murder, please call the WFPD Crime Stoppers number at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency number 940-720-5000.

The WFPD is confident that this is an isolated incident and that citizens are safe.

This is a developing story, we’ll provide updates as they become available.

