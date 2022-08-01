Email City Guide
Wichita County releases COVID update for week of July 29

The health district has returned to weekly reporting due to the recent rise in cases.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District reported 333 cases and 337 new recoveries on Friday, July 29.

12 Wichita County residents are reportedly hospitalized at this time.

The health district has returned to weekly reporting due to the recent rise in cases. Details on July 29′s numbers can be found below:

“From the period of July 23-July 29, 2022, the Health District is reporting 333 new cases. 0 deaths, 12 hospitalizations and 337 recoveries.

There are 36 (11%) new cases who are up to date on their vaccinations. There are 297 (89%) new cases who are not up to date on their vaccinations. There are 80 new re-infection cases.  Of those, 7 (9%) are up to date on their vaccinations; 73 (91%) are not up to date on their vaccinations.   Of the 12 individuals hospitalized today, 6 are vaccine breakthrough cases; of the 6, 1 is up to date and 5 have completed their primary series, but are not up to date.

Of the 12 individuals hospitalized today, 2 are re-infections. Positivity Rate = 40%”

