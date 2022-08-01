Wichita Falls ISD makes administration changes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD announced Monday three administrative changes for the 2022-23 school year.

Cyndy Kohl was named director of student evaluation. She has served in WFISD for 34 years, and has been the director of human resources for the past six years. Prior to working in HR, Kohl served as the director and assistant director of assessment, an elementary assistant principal and an elementary teacher.

Dayna Hardaway was named the director of human resources. She has worked in the district for six years and has served as the assistant director of HR all six years.

Dr. Travis Armstrong was named assistant principal at Hirschi High School. He has worked for WFISD for the past six years, during which he served as the director of early learning for five years and the assistant director of special education for one year.

The Wichita Falls ISD Board of Trustees also approved Dr. Donny Lee’s contract on Monday, July 25, 2022, making him the new superintendent.

