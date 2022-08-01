Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Woman arrested after stabbing man to death during sex, police say

The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department said Christina Walker, 32, was taken into custody...
The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department said Christina Walker, 32, was taken into custody without incident Saturday night.(Nashville Metropolitan Police Department)
By Danica Sauter, Mary Alice Royse and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A woman in Tennessee was arrested for fatally stabbing a man while they were having sex, according to police.

The Nashville Metropolitan Police Department said Christina Walker, 32, was taken into custody without incident Saturday night.

Police responded to the HomeTowne Studios motel in Murfreesboro Pike early Saturday morning and found a 44-year-old man inside a room, dead from multiple stab wounds.

According to an affidavit obtained by WSMV, a female witness told police the victim came to the motel room to “hang out” and possibly solicit sex from herself and from Walker. The witness said she declined sex from the victim, but that Walker agreed.

The affidavit said that during intercourse, Walker become enraged, grabbed a knife, and fatally stabbed the victim. The other woman said she attempted to stop Walker, but Walker turned the knife on her and cut her, so she fled the room.

Another witness who saw Walker flee the scene described her as having a “demonic look” on her face following the stabbing.

Multiple people on the property identified Walker as the suspect. Police found Walker later that night and took her into custody.

Police are still working to notify the victim’s next of kin, who lives out of state.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident remains under investigation.
Vitro releases statement after woman killed by forklift
Wichita Falls Police say they are investigating the 10th murder of 2022.
WFPD releases identity of overnight shooting victim
“We need to start valuing our educators as the professionals that we are."
School districts facing teaching shortage
Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias.
Fluffy to perform in Wichita Falls in October
Three young girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, were found dead in a pond near their Texas home hours after...
3 missing kids found dead in Texas pond

Latest News

President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
Biden’s COVID sequel: back on the balcony, dog for company
FILE - Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gave a dire warning at the opening of the...
UN chief warns world is one step from ‘nuclear annihilation’
FILE - As seen on a computer screen from a DVD prepared by Al-Sahab production, al-Qaida's...
AP source: US operation killed al-Qaida leader al-Zawahri
Floods ravaged eastern Kentucky, killing dozens.
At least 37 dead in flooding, Kentucky’s governor says
Alex Jones arrives at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, July 26, 2022,...
Psychiatrist says Sandy Hook parents fear for their lives