Vitro releases statement after woman killed by forklift

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Vitro Architectural Glass released a statement Monday after a forklift reportedly ran over and killed a woman at the Wichita Falls facility over the weekend.

Plant manager Robert Baxter released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened to report that on Saturday, July 30, an employee was seriously injured at the Wichita Falls facility of Vitro Flat Glass, LLC. The worker was transported to United Regional Hospital where the employee died of their injuries. The worker was employed by ABM Industries and contracted to the Vitro glassmaking plant. All proper authorities have been notified about the accident and an investigation is underway to determine root cause and identify any corrective action.

Safety is an important part of our culture and core values as an organization and we are committed to the protection of anyone who enters our facilities.

We are a tight‐knit community at the plant. We know and care for each other. When a tragedy like this occurs, it shakes us all to the core. I know I speak for all of our people when I say that our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

ORIGINAL STORY:

A woman died on Saturday after she was run over by a forklift, according to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called around 6 p.m. in reference to the death. The caller reportedly said the 31-year-old woman had been brought to the emergency room via ambulance after a forklift ran her over in an “industrial accident” that had happened in the 7400 block of Central Freeway.

The woman died a short time after she arrived at a hospital, according to the sheriff’s office. The incident remains under investigation.

