WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters in Young County are battling a wildfire on Miller Bend Road near U.S. 380, according to the Eliasville South Bend Volunteer Fire Department.

Firefighters battling wildfire in Young County (Eliasville South Bend Volunteer Fire Department Drone Operator Tony Ramirez)

The fire is not contained as of 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Eliasville South Bend VFD Drone Operator Tony Ramirez provided the drone footage.

