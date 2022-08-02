Firefighters respond to Alabama Avenue house fire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Firefighters fought a house fire Tuesday in the 3600 block of Alabama Avenue.

Fire crews had called for extra support upon arrival and most of the fire was out as of 4 p.m., according to our crews at the scene. Lebanon Road was closed to traffic as the blaze was extinguished.

Most of the fire was out as of 4 p.m., according to our crews at the scene. (KAUZ)

This is a developing story. Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.