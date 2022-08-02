Lake levels drop as summer heat continues

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s shaping up to be one of the hottest summers on record, so we’re taking another look at lake levels in the Wichita Falls area.

For the last two months, there has been a steady decline. As of Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, Lake Arrowhead is reportedly down to 76% and Lake Kickapoo is down to 66%.

Daniel Nix, the operation manager at the Cypress Water Plant, said that this time of year is normally highest when it comes to high evaporation months, but it’s also the high water usage months which can more greatly affect the lake levels.

“That’s when people start irrigating their lawns, getting out and recreating with water, washing their cars, so that’s when we really start to worry about how much water were losing in the lakes,” Nix said.

Nix said a good way to help prevent decreasing lake levels is by checking the AMI water meters online that allow citizens to see how much water they’re using on an hourly basis. This can help detect any leaks you may have.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.