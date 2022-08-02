Email City Guide
‘Miracle Boy’ Porter Hulme heads home from Fort Worth hospital

Porter still has a long road to recovery but continues to make improvements every day.

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 has an update on Porter Hulme, the 10-year-old Texoma boy who was involved in a wreck in May that left him trapped under a one-ton truck.

Porter’s family said in a post on Facebook he is now heading home from the Fort Worth hospital he has been staying at.

The family’s post said the Wilbarger County Sheriff’s Office and Vernon Fire Department are escorting them from Vernon out to the ranch.

There were previous concerns about Porter being able to walk on his own, but his dad posted an update in July. Physical therapists called him their miracle boy and do not think he will need a wheelchair.

Porter still has a long road to recovery but continues to make improvements every day.

