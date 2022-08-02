Project Back to School Roundup set for Saturday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Project Back to School Roundup is happening on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the MPEC Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall.

Children who qualify for the Wichita Falls ISD lunch program and City View ISD head start - 12th grade are eligible for free school supplies and backpacks. Parents must bring proof of eligibility to the roundup.

Due to COVID, there was not a roundup in 2020 and the 2021 event was modified.

