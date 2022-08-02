Project Back to School Roundup set for Saturday
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Project Back to School Roundup is happening on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon at the MPEC Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall.
Children who qualify for the Wichita Falls ISD lunch program and City View ISD head start - 12th grade are eligible for free school supplies and backpacks. Parents must bring proof of eligibility to the roundup.
Due to COVID, there was not a roundup in 2020 and the 2021 event was modified.
