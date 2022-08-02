Email City Guide
Triple-digit heat will continue

By Garrett James
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 104 with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 81 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, we will have a high of 105 with mostly sunny skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 82 with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday, we will have a high of 106 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 77 with partly cloudy skies. Friday, we will have a high of 104 with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 77 with mostly clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 102 with mostly sunny skies. However, clouds will start to increase Saturday night. We will have a low of 77 with mostly clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 100 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 77 with partly cloudy skies.

Monday, we will have a high of 101 with partly cloudy skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 77 with partly cloudy skies.

