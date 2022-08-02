Vernon College to hire artist for new mural

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - There will soon be a new mural at the Vernon College Century City Campus in Wichita Falls.

The college has teamed up with the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture to make it happen. The alliance will be handling the hiring process and finding the right artist for the project.

The alliance will be hiring an artist for a new mural, which will decorate Vernon College’s student lounge in Wichita Falls. Holly Scheller with Vernon College said they want the art piece to inspire students.

“This mural is going to go on our student lounge there’s lots of kids always studying and trying to get ready for their finals and students are in here all of the time and if they could look at that mural and be inspired to not give up, that would mean a lot to us,” said Scheller.

Scheller is encouraging artists from around the area to apply.

“One thing that was important to us that gives an artist a little bit of an edge over other artists who might submit is we really want to pick from the 12-county service area. We’re okay if they’re a new artist, we’re okay if they’re just starting their career. If they can be from the 12 counties that we service here at Vernon College, that’s really important to us,” said Scheller.

Project manager Ferdine LeBlanc said the artist will not have many restrictions in terms of what the art piece will entail.

“The artist has almost total creative freedom. We try to keep it away from being too political or religious,” said Leblanc.

The application due date is August 4. If you’d like to apply, click here.

