Applications open for WCSO Citizen’s Academy

The program is open to anyone 18 years of age or older.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications for its September citizen’s academy.

The program will allow participants to see what it’s like to be a deputy sheriff or detention officer. Sheriff’s office officials offer this program for free twice a year. It’s open to anyone 18 years of age or older.

The class will start in September and meet Thursday nights from 6-9 p.m.

Participants will spend 14 weeks learning about sheriff’s office’s history, budget, courthouse security, criminal investigation section, patrol division, tactical driving, transport division, civil division, k-9 division, special response unit, training division, records division, identification section, firearms at the range, shoot - don’t shoot scenarios, jail intelligence, tour of the detention center and more.

To apply, head to the sheriff’s office website, print the application and mail it or bring it by the Wichita County Law Enforcement Center at 2815 Central Freeway East, Wichita Falls, TX 76302.

