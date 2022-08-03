Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Biden continues to test positive for COVID-19

President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. He briefly ended his isolation last week before testing positive again.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden is still testing positive for COVID-19, his physician said Wednesday.

The White House update from Dr. Kevin O’Connor said Biden “continues to feel well,” though he is still experiencing an occasional cough.

All his vital signs are good, including oxygen saturation, and he is continuing to isolate, working from the official residence and taking precautions not to expose anyone else to the virus, O’Connor said.

After having tested negative last week, the president tested positive again Saturday and has experienced the return of some symptoms.

Biden is expected to speak about reproductive health care in a virtual meeting with an interagency task force Wednesday afternoon.

President Joe Biden tweeted a video from the Truman balcony Saturday after testing positive again for Covid. (Source: @POTUS)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident remains under investigation.
Vitro releases statement after woman killed by forklift
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
‘Miracle Boy’ Porter Hulme heads home from Fort Worth hospital
‘Miracle Boy’ Porter Hulme heads home from Fort Worth hospital
Wichita Falls Police say they are investigating the 10th murder of 2022.
WFPD releases identity of overnight shooting victim
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Latest News

WF City Council approves redistricting plan
WF City Council approves redistricting plan
WFPD investigating if City View ISD failed to report allegations
WFPD investigating if City View ISD failed to report allegations
Firefighters respond to Alabama Avenue house fire
Firefighters respond to Alabama Avenue house fire
Region 9 announces Teacher of the Year
Region 9 announces Teacher of the Year
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, thanking Rep. Nancy Pelosi for her decades of support for the...
Pelosi tells Taiwan US commitment to democracy is ‘ironclad’