City of Altus landfill employee dies from injuries after operating road scraper

An Altus landfill employee has succumbed to the injuries she received while operating heavy...
An Altus landfill employee has succumbed to the injuries she received while operating heavy machinery.(KSWO)
By Chase Scheuer
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - An Altus landfill employee has succumbed to the injuries she received while operating heavy machinery.

Altus Police Chief Tim Murphy has identified the woman as Tonya Brand.

In an update to a story from Tuesday, Police and other first responders were notified at about 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning of an incident at the landfill. Brand suffered serious injuries during due to the incident and was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital. The cause still remains under investigation.

