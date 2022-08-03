Electra ISD superintendent to retire in 2023

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Electra ISD Superintendent Ted West has announced his retirement from the school district, as well as a new career choice.

His retirement is set for March 1, 2023, but West said that date could change depending on who the school board hires and the level of experience they have. The search for a new superintendent has already started and West is going to be helping with the process.

“Being a superintendent is a tough job, I mean there’s a lot to it and having done that now like I said over 10 years, it’s time for me to let somebody else run a lap,” West said. “I’m still relatively young enough to get out there and like I said, start a whole new career. It’s exciting, same time I know I’ll miss this.”

West has worked in education for 30 years and 10 of those have been as a superintendent. Moving forward, he will be beginning a career as a financial planner at Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial.

