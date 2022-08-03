Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Electra ISD superintendent to retire in 2023

By Priscilla Meza
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Electra ISD Superintendent Ted West has announced his retirement from the school district, as well as a new career choice.

His retirement is set for March 1, 2023, but West said that date could change depending on who the school board hires and the level of experience they have. The search for a new superintendent has already started and West is going to be helping with the process.

“Being a superintendent is a tough job, I mean there’s a lot to it and having done that now like I said over 10 years, it’s time for me to let somebody else run a lap,” West said. “I’m still relatively young enough to get out there and like I said, start a whole new career. It’s exciting, same time I know I’ll miss this.”

West has worked in education for 30 years and 10 of those have been as a superintendent. Moving forward, he will be beginning a career as a financial planner at Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident remains under investigation.
Vitro releases statement after woman killed by forklift
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
‘Miracle Boy’ Porter Hulme heads home from Fort Worth hospital
‘Miracle Boy’ Porter Hulme heads home from Fort Worth hospital
Wichita Falls Police say they are investigating the 10th murder of 2022.
WFPD releases identity of overnight shooting victim
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Latest News

WFPD investigating if City View ISD failed to report allegations
WFPD investigating if City View ISD failed to report allegations
WF City Council approves redistricting plan
WF City Council approves redistricting plan
Firefighters respond to Alabama Avenue house fire
Firefighters respond to Alabama Avenue house fire
Region 9 announces Teacher of the Year
Region 9 announces Teacher of the Year
Electra ISD superintendent to retire in 2023
Electra ISD superintendent to retire in 2023