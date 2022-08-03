Heat advisories are across Texoma

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 106 with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 82 with partly cloudy skies. Thursday, we will have a high of 106 with partly cloudy skies.

Thursday night, we will have a low of 79 with partly cloudy skies. Friday, we will have a high of 102 with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 77 with mostly clear skies.

Saturday, we will have a high of 101 with mostly sunny skies. We will have a low of 77 with mostly clear skies. Sunday, we will have a high of 101 with mostly sunny skies. Sunday night, we will have a low of 78 with partly cloudy skies.

Monday, we will have a high of 101 with partly cloudy skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 77 with partly cloudy skies. We will have a 20% chance of isolated showers and storms on Tuesday. We will have a high of 100. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 75 with partly cloudy skies.

