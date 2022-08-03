Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Mom, daughter found slain inside Georgia home, officials say

A mother and daughter were found dead Tuesday at a home on Long Creek Drive in Buford.
A mother and daughter were found dead Tuesday at a home on Long Creek Drive in Buford.(Hall County Sheriff’s Office)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFORD, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A mother and daughter were found dead, killed in their Georgia home Tuesday night.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office said the suspected killer was shot and killed during a confrontation with deputies around 11 p.m. in Buford.

Investigators said the gruesome discovery began as a welfare check and a possible missing person case at the home.

As deputies were attempting to execute a search warrant, they encountered a man at the home who made aggressive movements toward the deputies with a knife. The man was shot and killed by deputies. No deputies were injured.

Deputies then entered the home and found the bodies of the two women, identified as Kim Nguyen, 42, and her daughter Lam-Anh Tran, 18.

The name of the suspect is being withheld at this time. Officials did not release further information.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident remains under investigation.
Vitro releases statement after woman killed by forklift
NASA said that huge solar eruptions will likely impact people on Earth.
Huge solar eruptions will likely impact Earth, NASA says
‘Miracle Boy’ Porter Hulme heads home from Fort Worth hospital
‘Miracle Boy’ Porter Hulme heads home from Fort Worth hospital
Wichita Falls Police say they are investigating the 10th murder of 2022.
WFPD releases identity of overnight shooting victim
Dallas police said they are still investigating a man's shooting death.
Man killed by bullet that ricocheted off woman he shot, police say

Latest News

WF City Council approves redistricting plan
WF City Council approves redistricting plan
WFPD investigating if City View ISD failed to report allegations
WFPD investigating if City View ISD failed to report allegations
Firefighters respond to Alabama Avenue house fire
Firefighters respond to Alabama Avenue house fire
Region 9 announces Teacher of the Year
Region 9 announces Teacher of the Year
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, thanking Rep. Nancy Pelosi for her decades of support for the...
Pelosi tells Taiwan US commitment to democracy is ‘ironclad’