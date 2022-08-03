Porter Hulme returns home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - “It’s incredible what rehab does for a person. And that’s why we barely got home yesterday and I was like ‘I want to get straight on in, let’s keep doing rehab because we want to keep getting stronger and stronger,’” Porter’s mom Kim Hulme said.

Porter Hulme was rescued from a car accident by good Samaritans back in May, and though he still has a long road toward making a full recovery, he hit a big milestone when he was able to return home with his family on Tuesday.

“Sitting down at dinner last night as a family was great because I was laughing, that’s what you do at the dinner table, just sit there and laugh the whole time with porter. So I mean it’s been good. It’s good to have the family back together,” Kim said.

Porter has stayed positive through the recovery process and his parents hope leaving the hospital for home will boost his spirits.

“I feel like it’s been pretty good for the most part but I mean it’s kind of been a long road but it’s been good,” said Porter.

In addition to exercises at home, Porter has had his first consultation at the North Texas Rehabilitation Center, where he’ll spend a few days a week with professionals.

“After today we’ll know a lot more of what he needs and what’s going to go on but yes we’ll be here at this facility, we’ll be able to go home every night just come a few days a week,” Kim said.

Porter says his whole family has received support from all over the world through social media and in real life. One example? A prayer shawl given to our news station for Porter’s family, full of well-wishes from a local organization.

“I just want to thank everybody, it’s been super nice of them they did way more than they needed to they’ve been so good, it’s just been a lot of support,” Porter said.

If you’d like to donate to help the Hulme family with medical expenses, click here.

