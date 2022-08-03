Region 9 recognizes outstanding educators at ceremony

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Region 9 Education Service Center hosted a special ceremony Tuesday morning to recognize outstanding educators from across the region.

33 teachers were nominated to be honored at the event. Each one was recognized by his or her school principal or another administrator.

Out of 11 elementary school teacher nominees, Koby Andrews, 4th grade math teacher at Woodland Elementary at Graham ISD, took the prize home as this year’s Teacher of the Year.

“Do things without expecting recognition,” Andrews said. “You see needs, you just got to step up to the plate and take charge. Just put yourself in those kids’ shoes, they don’t come from great situations, and you can be there to fill that void for a lot of them.”

Andrews wasn’t the only one from his school district taking an award home. Courtney Dobbs, life skills teacher at Graham High School, is this year’s Secondary Teacher of the Year.

“It’s an honor,” Dobbs said. “I am not one who likes being in the spotlight at all, so it’s a little nerve racking, but it’s an honor. It makes you know that what you are doing makes a difference and you’re impacting other and the kids are the most important thing.”

They’ll be headed to the state selection committee next, and then potentially onto the National Teacher of the Year program.

