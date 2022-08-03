Tuesday night fire destroys home in Cache
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire Tuesday night, after flames tore through a home on North Mountain View Drive in Cache.
Luckily, no injuries were reported with the fire, which was extinguished a little after 7 p.m..
Multiple emergency crews were on scene, including Cache and Indiahoma Volunteer Fire Departments, Comanche County Memorial Hospital EMS and Comanche County-Lawton Emergency Management.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
