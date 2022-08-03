WF City Council approves redistricting plan

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls City Council approved a redistricting plan that will redraw boundaries across every district, except three.

They had to make these changes because the deviation between populations in the smallest and the largest district exceeded 10%, news that came out of the 2020 census.

It is required by law to do so to ensure each district can have equal voter representation, but population size is not the only thing taken into account.

“Across those districts, they don’t only look at the population numbers, but we are also looking at the voting age population,” Marie Balthrop, City of Wichita Falls city clerk, said. “There are also lots of other demographics that are taken into account because you don’t want to change boundaries in a way that is going to change a minority group in a way that they might not be represented equally.”

To see changes that have been made, you can check out the map on the city’s website.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.