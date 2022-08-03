Email City Guide
WFFD extinguishes early morning fire on 15th Street

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to extinguish the fire.(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Department battled a fire at a vacant house in the 1500 block of 15th Street early Wednesday morning.

Fire crews were reportedly called to the scene around 4:21 a.m., and they reported fire and smoke showing upon arrival. Firefighters then entered the building and found the fire in a bedroom, according to WFFD officials.

The fire reportedly started in a window frame and burned upward into the attic. Fire department officials said firefighters had to use a chainsaw to cut away an area on the outside of the building to reach part of the fire.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to extinguish the fire, and no injuries were reported at the scene.

Fire department officials said that while the home was vacant for some time, “activities” from people who were present had started the fire.

WFFD officials estimate the fire caused $20,000 in damages to the building.

